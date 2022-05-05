BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County’s DUI Task Force is continuing to crack down on impaired drivers making the potentially life-ending choice to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

The task force began earlier this year and is comprised of 6 Bay County Law Enforcement agencies including: The Florida Highway Patrol, The Florida Wildlife Commission, Panama City Police, Panama City Beach Police, Lynn Haven Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On the night of April 30th there were 10 arrests made for driving under the influence, 53 written citations and 58 warnings, made in just 12 hours.

The task force was established earlier this year with the assistance of Tess Rowland, who was hit head-on last year by a driver police said was intoxicated.

The agencies said they plan to continue this enforcement throughout the year.