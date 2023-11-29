BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – Bay County dog owners are feeling anxious about a mysterious canine respiratory illness.

So far, the disease has turned up in 14 states including Florida.

No one knows much about this sickness that first showed up in August in the northwestern part of the U.S.

“Right now they’re just calling it Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease,” Forest Park Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Ashley Baker said.

The illness is contagious and has been spreading to other parts of the country.

“A few hot spot cases out there started to develop and it has slowly started to move across the United States. Right now, I think a lot of the cases are on the East Coast,” Baker said.

Infected dogs have displayed some common symptoms, including inflammation, weight loss, difficulty breathing, and even pneumonia.

Untreated, it can lead to death.

Veterinarians have seen some success in treating sick dogs with antibiotics. But it doesn’t always work and, so far, there is no cure.

“They recommend limiting your exposure to dogs that you don’t know. So, play dates with unknown dogs, dog parks, dog beaches, and pet stores, try to limit your exposure there,” Baker said.

Dr. Baker says she hasn’t seen any cases yet but has received a lot of calls from concerned pet owners.

Some dog owners are already taking that advice to heart.

“I mean, it’s still a concern because we don’t know if it’s airborne or how it’s transmitted,” dog owner Mandy Johnson said.

“Well, if I hear that it’s progressing towards Florida, I will stop pretty much going to the dog park,” dog owner Paul Manning said.

“They are going to be exposed to things that they may not normally be exposed to at home,” Baker said.

If your pet has a chronic cough or is sick for more than 48 hours, Dr. Baker recommends you take them to your regular vet or the nearest animal hospital.