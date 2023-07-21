FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy fought with a Florida Highway Patrol officer while refusing to release a 3-year-old child after a traffic crash, according to an arrest report.

The incident began Thursday night near the intersection of Center Drive and Ivydell Street when Deputy Steven House, 32, drove his vehicle into a ditch. An FHP officer wrote that he found House holding the child outside of his vehicle while a bystander urged House to let the child go.

Both House and the child were covered in blood and House appeared intoxicated, the report states.

“The child appeared to be already injured on the head and the male was holding the child in a dangerous manner,” the report states. “The male had his arm nearly around the child’s throat and kept tightening his grip as he cursed and screamed and moved around.”

The trooper requested that House sit down and release the child and then, when he refused the deputy struggled with House in an attempt to free the child. When that failed, the trooper warned House that he would use a stun gun on him. House replied that he was a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy and “wasn’t scared of it,” the trooper wrote.

The subsequent stun gun strike forced House to release the child.

This “caused the subject to release his grip around the child’s neck and I and a bystander were able to separate him from the child,” the report states.

The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Florida’s Department of Children and Families was also notified of the incident, the trooper wrote.

House is charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, DUI, and failing to register a motor vehicle. Troopers wrote his blood alcohol level was .253

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said Friday that House was immediately suspended without pay “preceding termination.”

“I am very disappointed at the conduct of Steven House,” Sheriff Ford said. “He was arrested and will be treated the same as anyone else exhibiting the same behavior.”