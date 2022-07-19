9:30 a.m. Update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies have one man in custody and are searching for two other men after a Tuesday morning shooting in a Panama City Beach neighborhood.

Sheriff’s officials said two men got into a fight at a home on Houston Street. One of them shot at the other one as that man was leaving, deputies said. That man then left, got a gun, returned to the home and shot back, deputies said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in these shootings.

“There is a search underway for the second person involved in the shooting,” deputies wrote. “This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the community.”

Deputies later added that they were searching for a third man in connection to the case.

A previous version of this story is below:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Houston Street.

This is an active crime scene, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday and investigators have yet to release any information.

Deputies said one person may have been shot but left the area before authorities arrived.