PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are still struggling under the burden of cleaning up and repairing Hurricane Michael’s damages.

Bay County initially borrowed a total of $300 million from Truist Bank, so they could pay recovery expenses upfront. The county’s debt committee met to discuss its loan repayment plan.

In 5 years, they’ve been able to repay about half of the loan, but the county’s $50 million and $100 million loans are about to mature. The committee voted to switch banks to save money and avoid incurring more debt.

“We just voted to go with a Regions option that was a lower interest rate and with no prepayment penalty,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “That means, should we get reimbursement from the state or federal government, we will be able to pay this loan off without incurring a prepayment penalty. We thought that was important because that is money savings for the community.”

The committee agreed to a 5-year term with Regions Bank. It will reduce interest and give the county more time to receive state and federal disaster reimbursements.