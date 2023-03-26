BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Southport teen is dead in a car crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to officials in a news release, the crash occurred on County Road 2321 near North Gainer Bayou Road around 6 a.m.

A 2001 SUV was traveling west when it traveled off the right shoulder and crossed the east and westbound lanes of County Road 2321. The vehicle then traveled off the south shoulder, returned onto the roadway, and overturned.

The passenger, a 16-year-old Southport boy, was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, and the driver, an 18-year-old Southport man, sustained minor injuries.