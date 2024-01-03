BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews have been building the new Juvenile Bay County Courthouse for more than a year, and the expected completion date has been pushed back.

Courthouse workers have had to do their best to carry on court business through all the inconveniences.

“They’ve been kind of jumping around all over the place, they’re very packed into that facility, they’re very tight on office space, they’re very tight on bailiffs, how they run the courthouse operations, this will solve all those problems,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

The new Juvenile Courthouse is being built on the same campus as the historic main county courthouse.

“This project is a one campus design, in the past, we had the Juvenile Courthouse on 11th street, and we had the main courthouse, which caused a lot of confusion, people not knowing where to go,” Bryant said.

Over the last few months, crews have been hard at work, elevating the outside of the building and doing interior construction.

“Mechanical and electrical have been put in, the drywall has been put in, windows have been put in, they’ve made the connection to the main facility, the original courthouse there, they’re preparing to start the main effort for the new entryway,” Bryant said.

Even with the progress, the completion date is being delayed until May.

“We’ve been pushed out a little bit due to some unforeseen conditions on the original courthouse, which is a little over 100 years old,” Bryant said.

As for the 11th Street facility, it is still listed for sale.

“It’s going to have to be a certain kind of client that wants a facility that large, there are clients looking for stuff like that,” Bryant said.

County officials said the project is expected to stay within the $13 million budget even with construction delays.