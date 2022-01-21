Bay County Courthouse officially welcomes a new judge

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Friday, the Bay County Courthouse officially welcomed aboard a new county judge.

Friends and family packed the courtroom for the investiture of Judge William Dyer.

Dyer was appointed Bay County judge in January of last year and has been working in his position since then. This ceremony was postponed due to COVID.

Dyer grew up in Bay County. He attended Jinks Middle School and graduated from Bay High School in 1994.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in 1998 and then his J.D. from the University of Nebraska in 2001.

Dyer said every day he wakes up excited to go to work and feels like he was made to do this job.

“I represented the people as a private attorney and now obviously I’m wearing a different hat,” Dyer said. “Now I get to act as a judge but for the same people of Bay County and it feels amazing to be able to serve my home, my community.”

Dyer said it’s a privilege to call the other circuit and county judges his colleges as they have been mentors to him for many years.