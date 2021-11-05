Bay County Council on Aging to hold ‘Fall Festival,’ raising money for seniors in the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB)– This Saturday, the Bay County Council on Aging is once again hosting their annual ‘Fall Festival’ after having to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19.

“This event is so important as it is are only way to fundraise and we are making up for two years of funding,” said Chief Financial Officer, Karen Coffman.

The event features a yard sale, a silent auction, food, and music. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a raffle and win a 2007 Chevy Impala donated by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and a sealed-bid opportunity to win a 2003 Honda Accord.

The event will kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and wrap-up at 2:30 p.m. The Bay County Council on Aging is located at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.

The money raised goes straight back to the Bay County Council on Aging which provides services to seniors all in an effort to avoid them having to be admitted into an expensive nursing home facility. They are most known for their meals on wheels services, which delivers meals to seniors in need.

“Every dollar we collect will be matched by the Federal Government, so a dollar donated means that we will get $9 dollars from the government. We are hoping to top what we made from our last festival which was $35,000 dollars,” said board member, Anderson Edwards.