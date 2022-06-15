PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local agency that helps out the elderly community received a huge gift Wednesday.

The Bay County Council on Aging was presented with a check for $11,000 by the Bay County Alzheimer’s Alliance.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance has an annual fundraiser that raises money for the Council on Aging.

$6,000 will go toward the respite center and the other $5,000 will be for the Meals on Wheels program, which the federal government will match.

“This is a fantastic gift,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette said. “The Alzheimer’s Alliance has always been one of our partners in service. This is the greatest year ever. This is the highest amount they’ve given us. And this money will serve as local matching dollars and will earn $110,000 in services for the home delivery meals program and the respite center program.”

Coulliette said this money will help folks who are homebound as well as give some relief to the caregivers.