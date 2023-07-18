BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County property owners now have an idea of how much their taxes will be increasing.

Bay County Commissioners set the maximum proposed millage cap Tuesday. They said the most they’ll increase property taxes is 1.25 mills.

They said the increase is necessary to meet the county’s budget needs like the minimum wage increase, rising utility costs, and the state’s additional sales tax holidays.

County officials estimate they’ll lose $4.5 million from those new tax holidays. Commissioners have not set the final millage rate, which could be less than that 1.25 mills maximum.

“We really do anticipate reducing that 1.25 mills down between now and September as we work through a number of different revenue estimating sources that are at the state level to kind of through these numbers up,” Bay County County Manager Robert Majka said. “Plus, we have additional cuts and current expenditures that we’ll be talking to the county commission about bringing forward to reduce that impact as well.”

County officials point out they haven’t raised property taxes since 2014. Property owners will receive their truth in millage statement in August. Commissioners will finalize the budget and the millage rate by September.