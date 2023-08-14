PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In their upcoming meeting, Bay County commissioners plan to vote on a proposed rezoning of the Old Meadows Golf Course in Bay Point.

The course was purchased in 2021 by John Warren, under the company name of BP Linx LLC. Warren proposed the rezoning plan, which would redesignate around 120 acres of the land from recreational to commercial.

When commissioners discussed the issue in May, residents voiced their concerns over the proposal.

Others, like Commissioner Clair Pease, say redevelopment could breathe new life into the area.

Last Tuesday, longtime Bay Point residents John and Susan Bozarth sent a letter to each county commissioner asking to reject the plan, saying “[the proposal] would dramatically increase in value for the new owner, at the expense of the existing 300+ homeowners.”

News 13 spoke to Warren on Monday. He said his lawyer advised him against speaking on the development.

Bay County commissioners also declined to comment.

Commissioners will vote on the matter Tuesday morning at their scheduled commission meeting.