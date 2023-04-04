BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are moving forward in their mission to potentially update the area’s impact fees.

Last month they learned impact fees haven’t changed since 2005.

Impact fees are imposed on developers to cover the cost of additional usage they are bringing to the area.

With rapid growth projected, Bay County County Manager Robert Majka said these fees need to be reassessed as development moves in.

“The community is growing, and the thought process behind impact fees is that as growth occurs, it should pay its proportionate share of the additional impact that it’s creating so that people who are already in the community and who have essentially paid their proportionate share aren’t additionally burdened,” Majka said.

Right now, the county has impact fees for fire services, the library, and parks.

Commissioner Doug Moore, who raised the issue last month, said other areas need to be looked at.

Expenses like law enforcement and the jail, EMS services, and linkage fees for affordable housing.

“This is something to me that makes sense,” Moore said. “Let’s look at this from the capacity standpoint of the jail to being able to capital outlays for the purchase of equipment for the sheriff’s department. Does this allow us to be able to get creative in ways to be able to provide additional sources for them without having to raise property taxes or ad valorem taxes on our existing citizens?”

The county will now explore hiring a consulting firm to study what changes should be made to the existing impact fees. The study should take about a year.

When the results come in, commissioners will hold public hearings for citizen input on any new fees.