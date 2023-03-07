BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Bay County commissioner thinks it’s long overdue for the commission to review its impact fees.

The last time county commissioners considered impact fees, the county owned Bay Medical Center. That was 2005.

Since then, the county sold the hospital to Ascension Sacred Heart but ended up with the ambulance service.

The rising costs of EMS service had never been considered when the county determined impact fees.

“Impact fees are used for capital purposes, capital equipment,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “In the case of EMS, ambulances, structures that type of thing, we could, if the commission determines to pass, then that would free up other money inside the general fund to be able to go towards salaries or other expenses that are needed elsewhere inside the county.”

New development almost always attracts new residents.

Moore said the latest studies show Bay County will grow as much as 70,000 people by 2040.

That puts a strain on an area’s existing infrastructure and services. Impact fees are designed to offset those additional costs.

“There are various ways through the impact fees that you could look at just covering a portion of or allowing a resource to be made available,” Moore said. “Not saying that we’re going to do it, but I think it’s incumbent upon the commission for us to look at this, for the county to do a study and to know what these numbers are and to see whether this is something that makes sense for us to do, to be able to manage and be able to meet the needs of this growing population that we’re going to have.”

Right now, the county only imposes impact fees to fund parks, the library, fire protection, and transportation.

Moore said it’s imperative the county conduct a study to see how the expected growth will affect infrastructure and impact fees.

“If we don’t do anything and then four or five years down the road, all of a sudden we have to raise everybody’s taxes, that’s to nobody’s benefit,” Moore said. “I am not for raising taxes. What I am for is for us getting an understanding of what we are facing and what are the needs of the community.”

Commissioners will discuss the results of an exploratory study at their April 4 meeting.