BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners issued letters of support for two new codenamed Bay Economic Development Alliance projects.

The EDA is seeking Triumph Gulf Coast funding for projects “Maple” and “Aqua”.

Project Maple is an aviation-related project looking at an 80,000-square-foot site at the airport.

Maintenance and Repair Overhaul, or MRO, is an international company looking to break into the U.S. market.

They would create about 250 new jobs and supply a 25 million capital investment.

EDA President Becca Hardin said landing this company could be the first domino for the development of MRO networks at the airport. She said these jobs would be a major benefit to the county.

“We target nice paying jobs, quality jobs, companies that provide their employees’ benefits so that we’re actually enhancing the quality of jobs that we bring into our community for the people that are looking for work,” Hardin said.

Project Aqua is looking for a large tract of land in Panama City to build an industrial park for heavy manufacturing.

Hardin said the EDA is looking for about 500 acres for the project.