BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners submitted a request Wednesday to amend the grant award for the “RESTORE Act”-funded artificial reef project.

The original grant was for more than $440,000. Commissioners are requesting an additional $210,000 for two reasons.

The first is inflation, as it now costs more to deploy the reefs with labor and fuel.

The other reason is that the 230 tons of concrete donated by Panama City and the Navy Base is expensive to move.

“Anytime that we can do something to support artificial reefs in Bay County is a win-win for both our industry and the people that enjoy that recreationally,” University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Bay County Director Scott Jackson said. “We have an estimate of about 1,800 jobs that are related to our artificial reef activities and about $40 million of personal income in Bay County comes from artificial reefs.”

The county is also requesting a one-year extension for the project since they have not yet received the permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.