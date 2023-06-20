BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourist Development Council leaders walked into Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, hoping to get a boost in their bed tax revenues.

They want to be able to go from the current 5% tax rate, up to the state maximum of 6%, but they left the meeting without that increase.

“This is one of those opportunities that the county could have taken a look to say, how do we continue to invest in our economy, to invest in our residents, to invest in tourism, to make sure the Bay County stays a vibrant community,” Bay County TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

Up until now, the county commission was the only body that could approve a bed tax hike and that would take four out of five voting in favor of it.

However, on July 1st, state law changed. Requiring voters to approve any increases. The TDC was hoping to get approval before the law changed.

“I felt that the benefits that would be received in Bay County would certainly outweigh anything negative because the tax is designed to be collected 100% by the tourist,” Bay County Commissioner William Dozier said.

However, Dozier’s motion to consider the tax increase failed for the lack of a second.

“It’s paid by our visitors however, we want those visits to continue coming, we’ve seen a slight decline over the past couple of months, and we just want to make sure with the current state of the economy, inflation, that we don’t do anything to help deter our future visitors coming here,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Several residents spoke out against the tax hike, some saying it would hurt business but others opposed it because of the optics.

“We’re here because it might circumvent your ability to do that as a commission, which is basically saying that you know better than the voters and the voters are the ones who elected you,” a meeting attendee said.

If an increased bed tax is in the TDC’s future, the Bay County voters will have to be the ones to approve it.

Officials from Panama City Beach, Panama City, and Mexico Beach all supported the increase.