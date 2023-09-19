BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners have modified their golf cart ordinance.

If an incorporated Bay County neighborhood wants to allow golf carts on their streets, residents must contact commissioners to apply.

They will be permitted on approved streets but can only be driven from sunrise to sunset.

“They just need to reach out to us and then we will make all the necessary arrangements to do so would have to go through traffic, get with the sheriff or safety concerns, current speed limits in that neighborhood or wherever it may be, and those type of things,” Bay County Board F commissioners Chairman Tommy Hamm said. “There are some criteria that has to be met before we make something golf cart friendly.”

Signs will be placed along streets where golf carts will be allowed. The county will also create a map showing the roadways for the public to use.