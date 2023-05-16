BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners said they’re keeping a promise to Northern Bay County residents.

They’re refusing to endorse Wastepro’s need for an extension on their landfill permit. The permit for the construction and demolition landfill in Sand Hills expires later this year.

Residents have been complaining about the traffic, noise, and smell for years. The Department of Environmental Protection will have the final word on granting the permit extension.

“There is the Steelfield landfill that can continue to be used in there over 40 years worth of space there at our own landfill that could continue to be used,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “This landfill is for C&D, which is construction and debris so it’s not for household goods and different things so it’s a different landfill than what we use Steelfield but there are other operating landfills throughout the county.”

The county will send its objection letter to DEP. There is no timeline for the decision.