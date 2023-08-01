BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two new ordinances were approved at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting that will impact vacation rentals and beach vendors.

One of the ordinances requires several actions from property owners Some include they must be registered for bed tax payments, provide a contact for emergencies, and make sure their guests know important information relating to the area, like sea turtle nesting or noise ordinances.

The county has also decided to follow Panama City Beach’s rule, requiring vendors and rental properties to place flags right on beach accesses when needed.

“So this is going to be right on the step and the hotels and motels, condominiums will be responsible for putting that information out and changing that sand to double red when it goes to double red and letting people know it’s a $500 fine if the water’s closed and they get in during a double red,” Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

