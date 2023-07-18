BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners approved a two-stage artificial reef project at Tuesday’s meeting.

They’ll use money from the RESTORE Act to deploy old concrete culverts southwest of the St. Andrews pass.

“The first stage takes the materials to a loading area and from that loading area, we’ll take it out to the Gulf of Mexico by barge and deploy the materials,” University of Florida-institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Bay County Director Scott Jackson said.

The county has been storing the donated reef materials in a courtyard.

“Came from a donation from a construction area, they’re really items that most of us are familiar with like concrete culverts, also some of the junction boxes that are associated with that, some of the materials weigh over 25,000 pounds,” Jackson said.

The project will consist of what are called patch reefs. Workers will drop seven to nine of them across one square nautical mile in water that’s about five miles offshore. The water is about 70 feet deep.

“It helps the fishery all the way around, helps the diving community, the fishing community, people that live here locally, and the tourism so what we’re trying to do is just enhance our fishery in the gulf and be able to attract more fish,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

In about three to five years, the reefs should be home to common fish species.

“Include some of the prize fishing that we do here that we’re known for here in Bay County including snapper, grouper, amberjack, and those types of species,” Jackson said.

The project will cost about half a million dollars. The money is coming from the BP oil spill RESTORE Act.

Workers will move the materials shortly after Labor Day. The goal is to have the new reefs in the water by Thanksgiving.