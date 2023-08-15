BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – After months of debate, review, and amendments, a plan to rezone parts of Bay Point was finally approved on Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting.

John Warren purchased the Old Meadows Golf Course under his company, BX Linx LLC, in 2021.

His rezoning proposal sought to reclassify the course from recreational to commercial, allowing businesses and homes to be built on the lot.

For months, Bay Point residents wrote letters and attended commission meetings to express concerns. Devaluation of homes, neighborhood aesthetic, and increased traffic were among many reasons for opposition.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to remove an airstrip from their original proposal.

BX Linx requested to rezone parts of the area to a C-4 classification, allowing commercial development of all kinds, including warehouses, large-scale office structures, and more. They eventually agreed to change the request to a C-1 classification, permitting developments such as small offices, restaurants, and shops.

“C-4 has got a lot of things in it that are certainly not compatible with the neighborhoods,” said District 5 Commissioner Clair Pease, “it’s important for the neighborhood, for those buildings to look like they blend in.”

After the board’s decision, Warren released a statement, saying “The Bay Point Community has been very supportive of the changes and those neighbors that raised concerns helped us to craft a better development plan.”

To begin developing projects, Warren must submit a plan unit development, or PUD, to the board for approval.

There is no word on when any projects are slated to be proposed.