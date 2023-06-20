BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners took an action they believe will help residents from being scammed.

Commissioners passed an ordinance, supporting the Bay County tax collector to fight against PACE loans.

Florida’s Private Assessment Clean Energy Funding Agency has the right to make loans throughout the state without county consent. PACE loans help property owners make energy-efficient improvements.

However, the loan payments go on their annual tax statement and commissioners claim, sometimes, they’re predatory loans.

“I’ve got anecdotal evidence of somebody buying something, a $16,000 air conditioner in their ultimately after the contracts over, they’re going to pay $13,000 in interest for the $16,000 and that’s what we’re trying to protect citizens from is contractors and others that are not from our community coming in pitching this and taking advantage of our citizens,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Commissioner Moore said Tuesday’s action sets up the county to be able to litigate if PACE loans show up in the future.