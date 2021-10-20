Bay County Chamber of Commerce to hold ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual bed race.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents can attend the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race on Thursday. The party will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. 

The Chamber of Commerce will provide food, drinks and live entertainment from the Ricky Gunn Band. The food will be provided by Chamber Member restaurants. 

Businesses from Bay County will also race beds they built on Fifth Avenue in front of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce building.

“It’s a time to come together for some camaraderie with families, friends, the local businesses,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said. “It’s also an opportunity for you to learn more about the role that the Bay County Chamber plays in the growth and development.”

Hundreds of community members are expected to be in attendance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

GCSC hosting Fall Festival

GCSC Visual & Performing Arts presents "Dracula"

Lee County command unit called to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park

Tent up at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park

Brian Laundrie: North Port police block entrances to park at center of search

More Local News

Don't Miss