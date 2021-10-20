Bay County Chamber of Commerce to hold ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents can attend the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s ninth annual Block Party and Bed Race on Thursday. The party will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce will provide food, drinks and live entertainment from the Ricky Gunn Band. The food will be provided by Chamber Member restaurants.

Businesses from Bay County will also race beds they built on Fifth Avenue in front of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce building.

“It’s a time to come together for some camaraderie with families, friends, the local businesses,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said. “It’s also an opportunity for you to learn more about the role that the Bay County Chamber plays in the growth and development.”

Hundreds of community members are expected to be in attendance.