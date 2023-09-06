PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest supporters of Bay County’s business community has announced she’s retiring.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce CEO Carol Roberts announced her retirement today on Facebook.

Roberts has worked at the Chamber for 46 years, starting out as a receptionist when she was just 20 years old, eventually working her way to becoming CEO in 2002.

Roberts says she isn’t leaving until after the first of the year and wants to give the Board of Directors plenty of time to find her replacement.