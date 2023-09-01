BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every September, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce honors local industry. Chamber members kicked off Industry Appreciation Month during their First Friday meeting.

“A lot of people don’t realize, like when you’re in New York or you’re watching a Coast Guard cutter go across the Gulf of Mexico that was built right here in Bay County when you think about the different businesses like there are parts that are made for roller coasters for Disney World, and that’s made right here in Bay County,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kyle Shoots said.

Florida’s Great Northwest plays a crucial role in bringing industries to the area.

“We’re not just a one-legged stool, we have multiple legs, and bringing industry makes our local economy more diversified so it’s important for these organizations to be present and help bring new business to Bay County,” Shoots said.

The organization is continuously finding ways to increase available jobs.

“It is very important to try and keep our talent and our resources here in our community because, without those people, our community could not grow and thrive and be the wonderful place to live, work and play,” Florida’s Great Northwest Strategic and Operations Manager Kasey Killebrew said.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce plans to showcase local industries throughout September.

“A sporting clay event coming at the end of the month, kind of my favorite chamber event but it’s all about getting business leaders together and just kind of celebrating what they’re doing in the community with their companies, especially industry leaders,” Shoots said.

Click here for more information from the Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about Florida’s Great Northwest organization click here.