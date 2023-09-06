BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – All throughout the month of September the Bay County Chamber of Commerce is showing its appreciation for county industries and businesses.

The chamber will hand out awards and host multiple events to celebrate those industries that aren’t always in the spotlight.

Some of the events being hosted this month include an awards breakfast, tours of two Bay County industries, and even a sporting clay tournament.

The month is a yearly tradition put on the chamber that aims to show that the county is more than just a tourist destination.

“The main focus is really highlighting the fact that we’re not just a tourist community,” said Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kyle Shoots. “That’s the number one driver for our area but there’s a lot of things that are built and made right here in Bay County. So I think the chamber wanted to be able to focus on those industries and there’s a lot of people that are employed by businesses and companies that are making things right here, in Bay County.”

Local industries that are being put in the spotlight this month include Port Panama City, Suzuki Marine Service, and Central Moloney.