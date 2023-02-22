BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The rapid development of Panama City North and the increased threat of wildfires has led Bay County commissioners to find a way to increase water pressure in the northeastern part of the county.

At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners agreed to buy a ground storage tank and booster pump station owned by the city of Callaway.

“We’ve got to make sure that we protect everyone from fire, with water demands, potable demands,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “People like to water their lawns, but the main thing is to provide fire protection and to keep up with the demands, make sure people have adequate pressures when they take showers in the mornings and just help the growth in Callaway and Tyndall Air Force Base.”

The underutilized Callaway booster station was chosen for its location, capacity, and operational status.

Callaway’s tank and pumps will provide the appropriate water pressure for the 19,000 feet of new water main and dozens of fire hydrants commissioners want to place along Star Avenue.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have adequate water supply and adequate pressures to fight fires,” Carroll said. “We’re just grateful that they were willing to sell this to us and allow us to expand the system.”

The county will pay the city $240,000 per year for a period of 15 years…which comes out to $3.6 million.

“Ultimately, we do not want to affect taxpayer rates,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “By going in and doing this local agreement with them and doing a purchase with a long-term payout, the county will pay us yearly for the next several years, and by doing this and making sure that the citizens have adequate water, we’re also not going to be affecting their rates.”

The Star Avenue water main will also allow Callaway to expand its existing water system, increasing resiliency and availability.