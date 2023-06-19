BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourist Development Councils in Florida can collect up to 6% in bed taxes. Bay County currently charges 5% but has qualified to collect that sixth penny and TDC leaders want to take advantage of it.

Going up the final percent on Bay County’s bed tax is technically a tax increase but local tourism leaders said most locals will never be impacted.

“The most important thing for the community to realize about this extra penny is that it is paid by visitors when they come to our community so it’s actually a benefit to our destination if we passed this,” Visit PCB Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said.

The bed tax is only collected on short-term rental properties, like hotels and rental condos.

“When a visitor stays here in Bay County, they stay any amount of time under six months that qualifies for the tax as a short-term rental tax,” Leach said.

While TDC officials said the increase will only affect tourists, some hotel owners said there are other consequences to raising the bed tax. Holiday Inn’s Chief Operating Officer Ethan Register claims the tax increase will hurt his employees.

“Half a million dollars being spent towards employee incentives and programs that we want to employ more people here, we want to bring more jobs to Bay County, we want to be able to cater to our guests more thoroughly and better so it’s going to take half a million dollars right out of our budget,” Register said.

But tourism officials said the additional revenue will benefit everyone, including locals.

“A couple of the capital projects that it would impact would be our indoor event center, future convention center, our current artificial reef program that’s underway as well as the St. Andrew school transferring over to a wonderful cultural arts center,” Leach said.

Leach said those projects also help Bay County stay competitive with other Panhandle tourist destinations.

The bed tax increase is on Tuesday’s Bay County Commission agenda. 4 of the 5-commissioners would have to approve of the increase for it to take effect.