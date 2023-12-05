BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Public Beach Access 22 on Surf Drive, just off Thomas Drive, will soon be handicap accessible.

Bay County Commission awarded a $450,000 contract on Tuesday.

“We don’t have anything like this in our area, so it is truly going to enhance the visitor, our local experience for those who need accessibility,” Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said.

Bay County’s Tourist Development Council is providing the funding for the beach access. Workers will install mobi-mats on top of the sand to create a path for wheelchairs and walkers to get to the water. They’ll also create a parking area with handicapped spaces and possible golf cart parking.

“We have just had five days of pouring down rain, and now we’re going to have cold weather and everyone is already begging for springtime so we would love to see this project get finished up by Spring,” Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

This is also the first example of the county’s new ‘Adopt a Park’ program.

“The ‘Adopt a Park’ can be you can buy a bench, put your loved one’s name on the bench maybe or pay for the mats to get down to the beach for the wheelchairs or pick up trash or mow or all the different things that our parks really need,” Pease said.

Naval Support Activity Panama City donated the land on Surf Drive for this beach access.