BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fall waste amnesty days will take place Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 from 7 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steelfield Landfill.

Bay County residents can drop off household items, yard debris and hazardous waste to the landfill for free. Tipping fees will be waived for residential waste but not commercial.

Any loads that arrive in commercial vehicles or trailers will be assumed to be commercial and will be subject to tipping fees.

The amnesty days provide another option for people to safely get rid of their waste.

“It’s just something to help out the residents,” said Bay County Commissioner, Tommy Hamm. “We get an enormous amount of tonnage comes across the scales usually, and there’s still debris from Hurricane Michael. You know, so this gives people a chance to get that stuff out and being able to, again, they get rid of it, and that becomes the main thing.”

Here is a list of items you can bring to the waste amnesty day:

•Appliances (air conditioners, dryers, stoves, washing machines, etc.)

• Construction and demolition debris (concrete, lumber, sheet rock, etc.)

• Trash (kitchen garbage, furniture, carpet, clothes, etc.)

• Household hazardous waste (pesticides, paints, used oil, fluorescent tubes, lead acid batteries, antifreeze, etc.)

• Small-engine containing devices (lawn mowers, weed eaters, edgers, etc.)

• Tires (limit 25 per vehicle)

• Yard debris (grass clippings, leaves, tree trimmings, etc.)

If you are dropping off waste, you will need to bring your driver’s license.