BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While fireworks are a fun-fueled celebration for the 4th of July, it can be a pet’s worst nightmare.

Animals such as dogs and cats are some of the most common pets that react negatively to fireworks.

“It is very stressful for animals. A lot of them have really, really good hearing. You see them pacing around your house. You may not hear yet, but a lot of times they can hear the booms and the firecrackers and everything long before you can.” said Kathy Beatson, Division Manager at Bay County Animal Control.

Loud booms like thunder or fireworks and easily startle and induce anxiety in pets. Beatson recommends putting your animal in a dark, quiet room where they can relax, play with toys, or interact with their owners.

If you choose to bring your pet outdoors on Tuesday for events, parties, or festivals, it’s important to take extra precautions before you go.

“Our biggest time of year for getting animals that have gotten away from their owner or by is the 4th of July. We have a lot of bites and a lot of it is just because of the situation that the animals are put in. So we really, really encourage you to leave those animals at home,” urged Beatson, “make sure they have a microchip. Make sure they’re on a leash. Keep them secured with you when you’re gone or when you go out.”

While other treatments for animals during fireworks include over-the-counter medications, catnip, and CBD, it’s important to know what your dog reacts positively and negatively to before you decide to use chemical treatment.