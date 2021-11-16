Bay County Animal Control offering free cat adoptions

PANAMA CITY, FL – Effective immediately through Tuesday, Nov. 23, Bay County Animal Control (BCAC) will waive cat adoption fees in an effort to address issues with overcrowding of adoptable cats and kittens.

“We’re seeing an influx of cats in the shelter right now, and we want to move them out as quickly as possible,” BCAC Division Manager Kathy Beatson said. “We want to do everything we can to find them all a good home, and so for the next week, the $25 adoption fee will be waived.”

The public is invited to visit the BCAC website to review information about adoptable cats.

“A shelter pet can be a great companion,” she said, “and this is an opportunity to get one at no cost.”

BCAC conducts animal adoptions on Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The shelter is closed to the public on Wednesday and Sunday.

BCAC is located at 6401 Bayline Dr., Panama City, FL 32401. For more information, call BCAC at (850) 767-3333.