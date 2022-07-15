BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First 2 Aid EMS reportedly shut-down Thursday afternoon. The service was based out of offices at 1919 Drummond Avenue.

First 2 Aid’s parent company is based in central Florida. Besides Bay County, they also service Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties.

Their primary mission is to provide emergency medical transportation from one care facility to another. Bay county officials said they were aware of rumors of First 2 Aid leaving.

They say they plan to fast-track any laid-off employees who may want jobs with Bay County’s Emergency Medical Services Division. They’re also working with the remaining ambulance services to handle any potential holes in patient transportation.

“Rumors that First 2 Aid may leave Bay County began to circulate weeks ago, and we immediately began preparing for that possibility,” Bay County Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe said. “We already have several vacancies in our Emergency Medical Services Division and we intend to fast track any qualified, interested displaced employees to the county’s roster smoothly and quickly.

We are also working with our existing employees, the hospitals, and other non emergency transport providers to ensure that we continue to provide the level of service Bay County citizens and visitors expect and need.”