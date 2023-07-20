PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County 4-H Summer Camp is helping local youth explore different areas of science.

The 3-day camp gives kids hands-on opportunities in fields like forensic and marine science. They got their hands dirty when learning about archeology. Their skills were put to the test with a homemade archaeological dig.

They sifted through sand to find shells, unique crystals, and even some dinosaurs. 4-H Youth Development Faculty member Paula Davis said it’s important to familiarize kids with different scientific fields.

“The main goal would be to get them excited about science, not scared of doing science or being a scientist, and give them the opportunity to explore in a hands-on way like scientists do,” said Davis.

Bay County 4-H is an extension of the University of Florida outreach program. For more information on the Bay County 4-H program, click here.