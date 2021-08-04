Bay commissioners discuss plans for big pharma settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are ready to receive thousands of dollars from a landmark class-action lawsuit.

State attorney generals from around the country sued big pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.

They settled the lawsuit last month for $26 billion. Florida will receive part of that money and intends to distribute some of it to local governments.

On Tuesday, Bay County commissioners discussed their share, which is expected to be 15 percent of whatever the state gives to Bay County.

While no one is sure how much that amount will be, all of it will go to local programs treating people with opioid addictions, according to Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier.

“Sheriff Ford has a very good program and wanting to enhance that program even more, and these funds will go a long ways to helping people that fall into that category,” Dozier said. “So we’re looking forward to moving forward with it… it’s a long time off.”

Dozier said they’re early in the process and don’t have all of the information. They are waiting on federal and state guidelines for the settlement.