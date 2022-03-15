BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Commissioners are trying to put Bay County on the map when it comes to being recognized for involvement and assistance in World War II.

Commissioner Tommy Hamm has been working with county staff and Tyndall Air Force Base to fill out the application for designation.

Hamm said Tyndall trained pilots to fly during the war, and they were also a gunnery school.

Currently, no other place in Florida has received world war two recognition so Bay County would be the first. He said he found out about this recognition application from a college friend before he did his research.

“It’s just a little feather in the hat if you will, that’s all it is,” Hamm said. “To bring relevance to bay county and to Tyndall air force base. All that they did in the war, there was support from Tyndall air force base.”

Hamm said the next step in the application process is to get signatures from state Representatives like Jay Trumbull, or Senator George Gainer.

The county plans to submit its application very soon.