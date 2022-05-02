BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules in the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach could soon mirror those inside city limits.

County commissioners are set to discuss three new ordinances Tuesday, the proposed rules will limit parking lot parties.

“Someone that’s down here doesn’t know the difference between Panama City Beach and Bay County,” Bay County chairman and commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Carroll is referring to the county portion of what is commonly known as Panama City Beach. The laws can sometimes be different from those within city limits.

Commissioner Carroll says this year’s spring break chaos at the end of March brought them to this point.

“There was some disturbance and there were some unwanted guests here,” Carroll said.

Carroll and the board were approached by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after large gatherings created issues in area parking lots.

“Were just trying to give more tools to law enforcement officials, we are trying to make sure they’re safe out there,” Carroll said.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board is set to discuss three potential ordinances affecting noise levels, scooters, and drinking in parking lots.

“So you don’t have pop-up parties that are happening in Walmart parking lots the Edgewater parking lots,” Carroll said. “If there is a special event they can get a permit for it.”

Carroll said the board hopes to mimic Panama City Beach so all officers arriving on the scene will be on the same page.

The Bay County Commission meeting will begin Tuesday at nine in the morning at the government center. Those three ordinances will be discussed with the public.