BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Commissioners are working to make the county more eco-friendly.

Commissioners approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Tuesday to receive $1-million in grant funding for the North Bay Water Quality Improvement Program.

Sewer services will then be made available to about 800 homes that are currently on septic tanks.

The removal of old and failing septic tanks in the Deer Point Lake protection zone will improve the water quality of Deer Point Reservoir and the downstream waters of North Bay.

The initiative also prevents future septic tanks from coming online.

“A lot of the homes that we built up in that area were built back in the ’70s, ’80s before we had a lot of the environmental laws that are in place now so the septic systems that are there are not to the quality they are built today,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

Homeowners who want to take advantage of tapping into the sewer system would have to pay.

Officials are looking for grants to help offset that cost.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.