BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Tourist Development Council officials are preparing for this year’s hurricane season.

The TDC is involved in the emergency operations apparatus, helping businesses recover and stabilize after a storm event.

Businesses are encouraged to have a plan and join one of the TDC’s Facebook groups. It will provide a line of communication when other communication technology fails.

“Panama City Beach and Bay County is very resilient,” TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said. “We have built back from Hurricane Michael, but we know what happens when a storm comes to visit, and so we’re going to work every day to be more prepared next time. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen anytime soon.”

Beach business owners can learn more about connecting with the TDC.