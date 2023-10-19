BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has kicked off a new operation, designed to help those in need during the holidays.

Operation ThankFULL hopes to feed families at Thanksgiving. It’s a canned food drive contest between middle and high schools.

Sheriff’s officials are asking parents to send the canned food to school with their kids. Right now, Bay Haven is in the lead.

School resource deputies will identify ten families in need from each school, and then hand out the food at the end of the drive.

“We teach our youth how to give and give back, it always will come back to them and make them understand that not everybody has things that they need to be able to make it in life, but when you give, you can help that person get a step up in life to be able to move forward what they need to do,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Myron Guilford said.

The winning school will receive a Blue Bell ice cream social. Operation ThankFULL will continue until November 3rd.