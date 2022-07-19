BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The first day of school is right around the corner and Bay District Schools still has 130 positions to fill.

In an effort to fill those vacant positions, the school district is holding a job fair on Thursday, July 21.

The school district is hiring for both full-time and part-time positions. It currently has over 60 teaching vacancies and more than 50 support staff openings which include bus drivers, clerical staff, and paraprofessionals.

Director of communications, Sharon Michalik, said if you are interested in applying, bring your resume, high school and college diploma, and any certifications you may have.

The $75 fingerprinting fee and the $75 paraprofessional testing fee will be waived for those who attend the fair and get hired.

There will be onsite testing as well as interviews going on at the job fair.

The job fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Nelson building, located at 1311 Balboa Ave. in Panama City on Balboa Avenue in Panama City.