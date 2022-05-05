BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The county is in the process of reconstructing some of the parks damaged by Hurricane Michael.

One of the hardest hit, was Zollie Young Park off of Highway 231 near Lynn Haven. Residents can expect a new and improved space shortly.

“Before the hurricane, it had a community center and it had a small practice football area,” Parks and Recreation Division Manager Travis Barbee said.

This is what Zollie Young Park had piles of brush, broken trees covering damaged buildings, walking trails, and the dog park.

Barbee said they have received many questions from residents about this park.

“When something is going to be done people are, you know, maybe not using the parks as it was intended,” Barbee said.

He said parks and rec decided Zollie Young Park would be one of their first areas for reconstruction, due to the number of residents moving to the area off of Highway 231.

“We’ve been working to bring it back to something that the community will hopefully enjoy,” Barbee said.

The first phase was building the fence for the dog park and now they will start work on a pavilion for some added shade.

“We’ve rebuilt the walking bridges, put up the dog park fencing, cleared away the creek banks so people have access to the water, and then we will be budgeting for a new playground,” Barbee said. “The walking trails will hopefully be going in this year also.”

The job includes new landscaping as well. The total cost will be roughly $200,000. Barbee said Bayou George and Isaac Byrd parks are next.