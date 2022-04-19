BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – County officials say they got a big win for Bay County following a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

Commissioner Tommy Hamm said a couple of years ago they discovered that some drug distributors were falsifying records, which was contributing to the local opioid crisis.

With an increase in overdoses, drug addictions, and crime, the board filed suits against CVS Health Corporations and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

They were awarded more than $598,068.97 through an opioid settlement agreement.

“We will probably put it toward some type of rehabilitation center,” Hamm said. “With the sheriff’s office, we just got we’ve got $1.5 million coming from the state to build a rehab place at the jail because a lot of the time people at the jail aren’t equipt to treat addiction.”



Commissioner Hamm said the settlement will be spread across 18 years so they will not get the $598,068.97 as a lump sum.