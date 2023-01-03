BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man initially arrested for domestic battery is now facing sexual molestation related charges of an underage girl, according to investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

After James Milton Callaway was arrested for domestic battery on the victim’s mother and taken to jail, investigators said the 12-year-old victim came forward disclosing Callaway had been touching her against her will.

Investigators said the encounters happened in the past four to six weeks on at least two different occasions.

Callaway is charged with lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 or older and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation victim 12 or older. According to inmate records, he’s being held on a $355,000 bond.