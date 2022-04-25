BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Florida has a new department of transportation secretary and he is from Panama City.

Jared Perdue was recently appointed to the post by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Perdue said he credits his career in the transportation industry to his bay district education.

“Bay County is a very tight-knit community, especially in the city of Lynn Haven,” Perdue said.

Panama City is home to Perdue, who is now in Tallahassee working as the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary. He was born in the area and went to Merritt Brown Middle school and Mosley High School.

“During my time there I played sports, I played football and obviously had close friends and enjoyed the experience,” Perdue said. “The teaching community is a very tight-knit group. I had very many teachers there four years in high school that I became very close with, and they had a very big influence in my life.”

Perdue wanted a career in engineering after high school.

“I had a pretty strong desire to play collegiate sports and play football at the college level,” He said.

He enrolled at the Citadel, a military college in Charleston South Carolina. There he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

“In the engineering school at the citadel I had a professor his name is Jeff Davis, he was very very interested in the Florida DOT and he was instrumental in helping me understand that this was a great place to work,” Perdue said.

Perdue began his DOT career as a professional engineer trainee right out of college. He then went to work in district five in central Florida for 18 years.

“There are so many opportunities to grow as a person, and grow in the career so it’s been very rewarding,” Perdue said.

As the FDOT secretary, he said his goals are to focus on safety, mobility, and congestion relief. Which is something Bay County residents are very familiar with.

“How do you relive that traffic, how do you keep up with that growth and it takes relationships, it takes partnerships and it takes working together to find solutions,” He said.

The governor appointed Perdue on April 7.

Perdue led the I-4 express, “Ultimate project,” which is the Florida DOT’s largest project to date.