BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County commissioners signed a revised ordinance prohibiting commercial use at 11 county-owned boat ramps.

That means residents will no longer have to worry about overcrowding at neighborhood boat ramps, which has been an issue for years. Many are located in the Grand Lagoon area on Panama City Beach.

Commissioner Griff Griffitts hopes this change means vehicles will no longer be parked in residential driveways, blocking the right of way and front yards.

“A guy renting wave runners off the boat ramp, a guy setting up snow cones at the boat ramp, and then there is now the dolphin tours that are picking up 15 or 20 people at these boat ramps, and they are taking up what little parking there already is for these guys that have boat trailers,” Griffitts said.

He said this change will be effective immediately.

Commercial use is still allowed at 10 of their county-maintained boat ramps.