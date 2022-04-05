BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – After two years, the Bay County incinerator is about to be incinerated itself— at least most of it.

In 2020, Bay County Commissioners decided to shut down the waste-to-energy facility. Full operations stopped a year ago because they said it was not cost-effective.

At Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting, officials awarded a bid to Foss Demolition Inc. to demolish the facility. Most of the buildings will come down and it won’t cost a penny.

Commissioner Bill Dozier said instead Foss Demolishion Inc. will be paying them.

“The contractor that we are contracting with is going to sell the metal, and we are going to be reimbursed $125,000,” Dozier said. “So, typically to demo a building, it costs a lot of money but the deal we made the county will receive $125,000 back.”

Dozier said those funds will go back into their solid waste program. Currently, there is not a set date for demolition to start.