PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s primary election is less than two months away, and elections officials want to make sure they’re prepared.

The Bay County Canvassing Board held a public verification of the “vote-by-mail” ballot tabulation Wednesday morning.

The testing was open to candidates, party representatives and the public for a chance to see the ballot before they’re mailed.

Voters could also see how the equipment works and if the system is operating properly.

“We opened the vote by mail test deck and the public viewing to be allowed before ballots are ever sent out to the public,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. “I think it’s important for the public to get the opportunity to see our vote by mail ballot layout and done thing right, and also show that they properly tabulate on our system and make it publicly viewable.”

Local supervisors of elections must send out mail-in ballots to voters on July 9. The primary election day is August 23.