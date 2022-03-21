BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Derelict vessels are still being removed from Bay County waterways.

44 boats have been taken away so far. The abandoned boats are crowding waterways, like St. Andrews Bay.

Currently, there is a grant from the Florida wildlife commission for $110,000.

The county has been using that money to continue removing these tagged boats.

Although some of these vessels are abandoned from Hurricane Michael, a 39-foot sea ray cabin cruiser named “Making Memories” was behind the courthouse for unknown reasons.

Bay County Coastal Resource Coordinator Chantille Gooding said this boat was harder to remove because of its positioning on the shoreline.

“Any vessel that’s along the shore because it gives homeless access to getting on board,” Gooding said. “With this one there was someone that had a smaller dingy and going. So FWC has been involved to try and mitigate this one, so no more pollution enters the water along the shore.”

Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts said with all the derelict vessels tagged, it shows how many are continuing to drop their boats.

“We don’t want them to do but we appreciate all the help in removing the derelict vessels it’s become a problem,” Griffitts said. “The health of the bay is paramount and so the derelict vessels are a problem we have to fix.”

The removal company will bring the vessel removed Monday to the Steelfield Landfill and ensure all pollutants are disposed of correctly, before crushing the boat.